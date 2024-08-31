Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Honor (Leonardo 3)

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E11



All the TMNT, and ninjas around the world, are built from honor. Here the TMNT from the animated series see Leo and the boys doing a back to the wild session.





No documenting on the greater world problems here, for sake of keeping the video to a reasonable length. These videos with a focus on the individual characters of the Turtles, and how the spirit of each contributes to the base. Soon, after we detail the base completely, we will be focusing on the major ills of the day, as well as going to work on surviving beyond those ills.





As a gardener, I was influenced by the movie ''Being There.'' The hero in that movie is named Chance. I feel the greatest difference, if you ask me, from personal experience, between those who genuinely succeed in this world, and those who fail, is the difference in how those handle opportunities. I found, in general, there are those that go with the herd, or take it easy, and ignore the chances given, while there are then others, who are willing to face the fear of unknowns and take the chances which are offered. Upon finding some really nice hunting blinds built, in this brand new area I came to hunt, there were different ways I could lay the situation. Ultimately, I decided not to use the stands, but to leave a note, hoeing the original builder would be back to read it. He did, and upon reading the letter I wrote him, asking for permission to use the stand, he called me and approved. I now can hunt, openly and freely, in some of the nicest stands one can ask for. As thanks, I agreed to manage the land around the stands, building gardens for deer. I also l am holding out during deer hunting season, to let him full exclusive access to the area. I can use the stand the other 11 months of the year, which is especially important during the freezing winter months.





Soundtrack

1 Brand New = Sink





