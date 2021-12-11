© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin: "Why would you punish people for making a legitimate decision not to have the vaccine?"
Follow
2
Share
Report
100 views • December 11, 2021
Kevin: "Why would you punish people for making a legitimate decision not to have the vaccine?"
Retired paediatrician Dr Ros Jones says "nobody who is baying for mandatory vaccination can explain to me how the unvaccinated are posing this threat to the vaccinated".
Proper discussions being had with common sense talking points.
Retired paediatrician Dr Ros Jones says "nobody who is baying for mandatory vaccination can explain to me how the unvaccinated are posing this threat to the vaccinated".
Proper discussions being had with common sense talking points.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.