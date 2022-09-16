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Rand Paul When We Get in Charge You Have to Divulge Where You Get Your Royalties From!
In Search Of Truth
In Search Of Truth
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50 views • September 16, 2022

"You refuse to answer whether anybody on the vaccine committees gets royalties from the Pharma industry... When we get in charge, we're gonna change the rules and you will have to divulge where you get your royalties from. We are going to learn about it."


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