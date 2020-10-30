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My Portfolio: Still Life Contemplations: Worlds Beyond
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2 views • October 30, 2020
This video is a collection of my still life drawings and paintings that I have created over the past decade. Each unique artwork provides the viewer with a glimpse of the beauty of ordinary objects in the real world. These drawings and paintings reflect the artist's perceptions about American culture. For further information about these artworks, contact: [email protected]
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