12/28/23 CB Cyber Lockdown 2024, VZ Alec Sa_b, MI Patriots Stop CCP Gotion EV Plant! #Childermas

12/28/23: Today, on Childermas, we mourn the 160+ Christians killed in Nigeria on Christmas by Fulani Jihadists. Meanwhile, the WEF's Cybersecurity Futures 2030 white paper reveals Globalist plans for Digital ID and Mis/Mal/Dis Information as the primary threat to "global trust and unity". VZ #1 $ launderer, Saab, released back to VZ by Cartel Biden and MI Patriots take back their government and prevent CCP Co., Gotion High Tech, EV plant from setting up next to the largest US National Guard Training Facility in the US!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Senator Rand Paul's Annual "Festivus" Report 2023 on Government TP$ Waste: $90B Plus!
https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Festivus-23-clean-12.22-v2.pdf
5K Christian Africans massacred by Muslims in 2023. The latest, 160 killed on Christmas in Cameroon:
https://cruxnow.com/church-in-africa/2023/12/nigerian-christians-slaughtered-in-christmas-attacks
MI Green Charter Township recalls entire town Gov't, shuts down CCP EV Plant:
https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/china/election-government-chinese-factory-plans/
https://nypost.com/2023/09/01/gotion-high-tech-hosts-communist-workers-retreat/
https://www.senatorlanatheis.com/report-gotion-parent-company-employs-nearly-1000-ccp-members/
WEF's Cybersecurity Futures 2030: New Foundations- read and download here:
https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Cybersecurity_Futures_2030_New_Foundations_2023.pdf
Alex Saab, VZ gov't $ launderer, released by Biden Cartel to VZ:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Saab
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/colombian-businessman-charged-money-laundering-extradited-united-states-cabo-verde
https://www.acamstoday.org/proceeds-of-crime-the-story-of-alex-saab/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/16/maduro-ally-alex-saab-venezuela-bribes-miami-court-filing
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content
https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899
https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.