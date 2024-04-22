Create New Account
Questions for Mr. Christian Zionist, John Hagee - By Pastor Chuck Baldwin
Published Monday

By Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, April 21, 2024, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.

In this brief video clip, Dr. Baldwin calls out John Hagee for his blatant false prophecy doctrines, which are steeped in Old Covenant theology and the racial and ethnic superiority of Zionism.

israelpalestinerapturewarzionismend timesrevelationwarmongergazahamaspalestiniandispensationalismscofieldjohn hageechristian zionists

