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Tedros Of WHO Is Heckled By Piers Corbyn And Other Protestors
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208 views • April 16, 2022
Tedros of the World Health Organisation is heckled by Piers Corbyn and other protestors outside The Science Museum 8.3.22. They called him out for being part of the Big Pharma mafia robbery CEPI operation who held their summit today. Tedros took one of Piers leaflets. Let's hope he reads it.
CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness innovations, is an unaccountable unelected group with an aim to produce vaccines in 100 days for the next plandemic https://cepi.net/
CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness innovations, is an unaccountable unelected group with an aim to produce vaccines in 100 days for the next plandemic https://cepi.net/
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