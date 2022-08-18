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Title: What's New Democrat?
Parody of: What's New, Pussycat?
What's new, Democrat? Wo oh wo oh wo oh!
What's new, Democrat? Wo oh wo oh wo, uh oh!
Democrat Democrat, you have powers
and lots of followers, who vote for you.
So go and promote your bogus fake Democrat news.
Democrat Democrat I watch you, yes I do.
You and your Democrat news.
What's new, Democrat? Wo oh wo oh wo oh!
What's new, Democrat? Wo oh wo oh wo, uh oh!
Democrat Democrat, you're auspicious
but I'm suspicious 'cause you're not true.
So go and make up your tricky mad Democrat lies.
Democrat Democrat I watch you, yes I do.
You and your Democrat lies.
What's new, Democrat? Wo oh wo oh wo oh!
What's new, Democrat? Wo oh wo oh wo, uh oh!
Democrat Democrat, you keep spending,
while your pretending to care for us.
Then you oppress us with more heavy Democrat tax.
Democrat Democrat I watch you, yes I do.
You and your Democrat tax. Wo oh wo oh!
You and your Democrat lies. Wo oh wo oh!
You and your Democrat spies. Wo oh wo oh!
You and your Democrat news.