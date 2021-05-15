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Paying Tribute to Dr Andrew Moulden ...Murdered for Exposing ..Well You Know...
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175 views • May 15, 2021
SOURCE: Steven Starfield
Canadian physician Dr. Andrew Moulden provided clear scientific evidence to prove that every dose of vaccine given to a child or an adult produces harm. The truth that he uncovered was rejected by the conventional medical system and the pharmaceutical industry. Nevertheless, his warning and his message to America remains as a solid legacy of the man who stood up against big pharma and their program to vaccinate every person on the Earth.
Dr Moulden died unexpectedly in November of 2013 at age 49.
The interview described in the video :
https://vactruth.com/2009/07/21/dr-an...
"There is nothing to fear but fear itself. Death is inevitable. One should fear more of what they did not do in life knowing what was right than not do what is right in life, knowing right from wrong. Ridicule, poverty, loss of status, wealth, or death, without faith, without hope, you are already dead. I choose to love, for myself and for our fellow man, simply because truth has guided me this way by the choices I have made in my own life. We all have choices to make.
You will never see a u-haul following a funeral procession, perhaps there is more to life than collecting possessions. God will never fault you for doing the right thing. Fault will be found in not doing anything, despite the ability, knowledge, and ability to do otherwise."
--- Dr. Andrew Moulden --- Hero, Martyr, Saint.
Also murdered for speaking the truth about vaccines was Brandy Vaughan, ex Merck rep and vaccine expert. Her ground breaking website Learn The Risk is linked here : https://learntherisk.org/
What Former Sgt of Police Chris Savage found out in his police career https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Bf2z...
Former Sergeant of Police Chris Savage was working in the Queensland Police Service from 1990 to 2012 and he was harmed in October 1989 by the Hep B vaccine. This woke him up to the danger of vaccines and then during the career he attended sudden deaths of babies after vaccines. He asked the parents what the baby's health was like in the 2 months with no vaccine and the light came on and they said their baby was healthy eating and sleeping and after the vaccine all hell broke loose with inconsolable crying, convulsions, seizures and then death. Brainwashed police are accusing the parents of Shaken Baby Syndrome. Parents who found there baby deceased and picked the child to gently shake were immediately accused of SBS. Then the police would rely on pro vaccine doctor's medical evidence to convict the parent or baby sitter and they would go to prison. On all the post mortems the SIDS, SUDI or SBS all had Cerebral Cortex inflammation and swelling which causes brain to push against the skull and artery compression would lead to bursting and the baby would be severely injured or die.
SHAKEN BABY SYNDROME SUBTERFUGE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuKy...
Ex Policeman Chris Savage YouTube channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfe2...
The following link is Chris Savage being interviewed by Sean Maguire
http://outofthebagradio.weebly.com/po...
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/inthekno...
How Vaccines Harm Child Brain Development - Professor of Biology Dr Russell Blaylock - Warning to all!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QBcM...
Dr. Suzanne Humphries on The Dangers of Vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McfXd...
DR GARY NULL EXPOSES THE CORPORATE CRIMINAL MERCK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJGyN...
Numerous Vaccine Studies : https://www.learntherisk.org/studies/
Dr. Raymond Obomsawin P.h.D Reviews Studies On Vaccination : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j3bL...
Dr. Sam Eggertsen Asks Why Parents Refuse To Vaccinate Their Children With Review Of Studies : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFLz8...
Dr Tetyana Obukhanych, Ph.D. - Natural Immunity and Vaccination : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8h66b...
Dr. Jim Meehan - Fraudulent Danish MMR Autism Study & No Safety Testing On Vaccines : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8QVf...
"Paul Offit is an Absolute Liar" Dr. Russell Blaylock World Leading Vaccine Expert Speaks Out : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_OFL...
Immunoexcitotoxicity & Vaccines Dr. Russell L. Blaylock : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UKRK...
CHARTER OF FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION:
Freedom of expression and information:
This right shall include freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas without interference by public authority and regardless of frontiers.
Canadian physician Dr. Andrew Moulden provided clear scientific evidence to prove that every dose of vaccine given to a child or an adult produces harm. The truth that he uncovered was rejected by the conventional medical system and the pharmaceutical industry. Nevertheless, his warning and his message to America remains as a solid legacy of the man who stood up against big pharma and their program to vaccinate every person on the Earth.
Dr Moulden died unexpectedly in November of 2013 at age 49.
The interview described in the video :
https://vactruth.com/2009/07/21/dr-an...
"There is nothing to fear but fear itself. Death is inevitable. One should fear more of what they did not do in life knowing what was right than not do what is right in life, knowing right from wrong. Ridicule, poverty, loss of status, wealth, or death, without faith, without hope, you are already dead. I choose to love, for myself and for our fellow man, simply because truth has guided me this way by the choices I have made in my own life. We all have choices to make.
You will never see a u-haul following a funeral procession, perhaps there is more to life than collecting possessions. God will never fault you for doing the right thing. Fault will be found in not doing anything, despite the ability, knowledge, and ability to do otherwise."
--- Dr. Andrew Moulden --- Hero, Martyr, Saint.
Also murdered for speaking the truth about vaccines was Brandy Vaughan, ex Merck rep and vaccine expert. Her ground breaking website Learn The Risk is linked here : https://learntherisk.org/
What Former Sgt of Police Chris Savage found out in his police career https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Bf2z...
Former Sergeant of Police Chris Savage was working in the Queensland Police Service from 1990 to 2012 and he was harmed in October 1989 by the Hep B vaccine. This woke him up to the danger of vaccines and then during the career he attended sudden deaths of babies after vaccines. He asked the parents what the baby's health was like in the 2 months with no vaccine and the light came on and they said their baby was healthy eating and sleeping and after the vaccine all hell broke loose with inconsolable crying, convulsions, seizures and then death. Brainwashed police are accusing the parents of Shaken Baby Syndrome. Parents who found there baby deceased and picked the child to gently shake were immediately accused of SBS. Then the police would rely on pro vaccine doctor's medical evidence to convict the parent or baby sitter and they would go to prison. On all the post mortems the SIDS, SUDI or SBS all had Cerebral Cortex inflammation and swelling which causes brain to push against the skull and artery compression would lead to bursting and the baby would be severely injured or die.
SHAKEN BABY SYNDROME SUBTERFUGE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuKy...
Ex Policeman Chris Savage YouTube channel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfe2...
The following link is Chris Savage being interviewed by Sean Maguire
http://outofthebagradio.weebly.com/po...
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/inthekno...
How Vaccines Harm Child Brain Development - Professor of Biology Dr Russell Blaylock - Warning to all!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QBcM...
Dr. Suzanne Humphries on The Dangers of Vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McfXd...
DR GARY NULL EXPOSES THE CORPORATE CRIMINAL MERCK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJGyN...
Numerous Vaccine Studies : https://www.learntherisk.org/studies/
Dr. Raymond Obomsawin P.h.D Reviews Studies On Vaccination : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j3bL...
Dr. Sam Eggertsen Asks Why Parents Refuse To Vaccinate Their Children With Review Of Studies : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFLz8...
Dr Tetyana Obukhanych, Ph.D. - Natural Immunity and Vaccination : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8h66b...
Dr. Jim Meehan - Fraudulent Danish MMR Autism Study & No Safety Testing On Vaccines : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8QVf...
"Paul Offit is an Absolute Liar" Dr. Russell Blaylock World Leading Vaccine Expert Speaks Out : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_OFL...
Immunoexcitotoxicity & Vaccines Dr. Russell L. Blaylock : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UKRK...
CHARTER OF FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION:
Freedom of expression and information:
This right shall include freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas without interference by public authority and regardless of frontiers.
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