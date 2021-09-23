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A Useful Guide For Parents
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21 views • September 23, 2021
Bullying In Schools! - A Useful Guide For Parents
Bullying behavior often emerges in childhood, and the consequences for victims can last a lifetime. But what makes a child become a bully?
When RubySam Youngz was singled out by a bully at the age of 10 in her last year of primary school, she felt isolated and confused. She’d just moved with her family from England to Wales and the bully honed in on her accent. They then started mocking her appearance. “Nothing really made sense to me,” she says. “I’m in a new place, I don’t really know anyone, no one likes me, and I really do not know why.”
Click on this Link For Access: https://bit.ly/3zzOPTv
Bullying behavior often emerges in childhood, and the consequences for victims can last a lifetime. But what makes a child become a bully?
When RubySam Youngz was singled out by a bully at the age of 10 in her last year of primary school, she felt isolated and confused. She’d just moved with her family from England to Wales and the bully honed in on her accent. They then started mocking her appearance. “Nothing really made sense to me,” she says. “I’m in a new place, I don’t really know anyone, no one likes me, and I really do not know why.”
Click on this Link For Access: https://bit.ly/3zzOPTv
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