MY ESCHATOLOGY

A Timeline of 27 Events Foretold in the Holy Bible

A Tentative Proposal of Dr Galen Currah

November 2020

Bible quotations from English Standard Version (2016)



Introduction

Friends have asked me to chart my current view on biblical eschatology, that is, the order in which coming prophetic events may occur.

Presuppositions

• Since hundreds of biblical prophecies have been fulfilled as events in time and space, so also some future fulfillments may occur as actual events.

• Some prophecies may have both a figurative meaning and a future fulfillment. For example, the reign of Jesus Christ as Lord in human lives, and his future reign as King over all nations.

• Although strict chronology remains a Western cultural construct, biblical language does allow readers to discern sequence of some prophecies.

• Most prophecies found in New Testament books have corresponding prophecies found in Old Testament books.

TIMELINE OF 27 EVENTS FORETOLD IN THE HOLY BIBLE

In the prophetic age (till 600 BCE)

1. Human beings disobey their Creator, bringing death upon the race.

Genesis 2.17 Romans 5.12

2. God judges evil humans and angels by sending a great flood.

Genesis 6.13 Genesis 7.21

3. Abraham’s descendants migrate into Egypt, and become servants.

Genesis 15.13 Acts 7.17

4. Moses leads the Hebrew people to the promised land in Canaan.

Genesis 15.18 Acts 7.36

5. Ten northern tribes of Israel are exiled under Assyrian rule.

Amos 7.11 2 Kings 17.6

6. Two southern tribes of Israel are exiled under Babylonian rule.

Isaiah 39.6 2 Kings 25.21

During the times of the Gentiles (600 BCE to the present)

7. Judeans return to the land, and Daniel’s 490 years begin.

Daniel 9.25 Ezra 2.1

8. An “abomination of desolation” happens under Greek rule.

Daniel 11.31 1 Maccabees 1.54 (Septuagint)

9. Messiah is born (2 CE), revealed (29 CE), crucified, risen and ascended (33 CE).

Dan 9.26 Acts 2.23

10. The Holy Spirit descends onto the apostles and other Christian believers.

Joel 2.28 Acts 2.16

11. An “abomination of desolation” happens under Roman rule (70 CE).

Daniel 9.27

Wars 6.316 (Flavius Josephus)

12. The mission to make Christian disciples in all the nations is nearly complete (2020).

Isaiah 66.19 Matthew 24.14

In the Day of the Lord (sometime soon?)

13. The “man of sin” is revealed who enters into God’s temple, making himself a god.

2 Thessalonians 2.4 Revelation 13.4

14. Masses defect from biblical faith, refusing the truth, believing a lie. 2 Thessalonians 2.3 Revelation 13.12

15. The Son of Man appears in clouds of glory. Daniel 7.13

Matthew 24.30 Revelation 14.14

16. Jerusalem is “trampled by Gentiles” for three and a half years. Daniel 8.13 Matthew 25.10 Revelation 11.2

17. God pours out his wrath upon Antichrist’s kingdom.

Daniel 11.45 Revelation 16.2

18. At the Lord’s descent, the dead in Christ rise back to life. Isaiah 26.19 Daniel 12.2 1 Thessalonians 4.16

19. All believers receive a new body, and rise to meet the Lord.

Luke 20:36 1 Thessalonians 4:17

20. The Lord Jesus slays the “man of sin,” his false prophet, and their armies.

2 Thessalonians 2.8 Revelation 19.29

The eternal Age (forever)

21. The Lord judges the nations, choosing which may enter his earthly kingdom.

Micah 4.3 Matthew 25.32

22. Jesus rewards believers for their past loyalty and good deeds.

2 Corinthians 5.10 Revelation 22.12

23. Jesus and believers reign over nations, while his apostles govern the tribes of Israel. 1 Corinthians 6.2 Matthew 19.28

24. The devil, Gog and Magog attempt a final revolt and are defeated.

Ezekiel 38.2 Revelation 20.8

25. God raises dead non-believers and judges them by their deeds.

Acts 17.31 Revelation 20.12

26. The devil, evil spirits and the wicked are judged and are lost forever.

Ezekiel 31.14 Revelation 20.14

27. God renews the heavens and the earth as his and believer’s eternal home.

Isaiah 66.22 Revelation 21.1

CONCLUSION

• Neither a seven-year “tribulation” nor a pre-tribulation “rapture” will occur.

• Christian believers will witness the rise of Antichrist and will experience severe opposition.

• Many other details of prophetic Scripture can be fitted into this scheme.

• Please leave a comment below with your corrections, suggestions and objections.