Unlimited Supremacy, Gun Control and the American Revolution

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Government schools never teach this stuff. But the American Revolution - and the War for Independence - were about much more than “taxation without representation.” The Revolution was about unlimited, arbitrary power - complete and total supremacy over the colonies. And the battles started over a British gun control program.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 1, 2022
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