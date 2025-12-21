BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2027-2033 - The End of the World as We Know It - has Arrived!
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
251 views • 1 day ago

Planet "X", The Dark Star, Nibiru, The Fiery Red Dragon.... many names for the Nemesis or The Destroyer.  Whether it be a Brown Dwarf, a Binary solar system, our Binary (burned out) sun, or a Technology - it has arrived with fury.  2026-2028 seems to be The End Game.  The Dark Star appears to be under Supernatural control... and designed to "Reset" the Earth when the Deep State has taken God Physics too far.  "If Time were not cut Short, there would be no FLESH left alive". Matt 24.22

The "Aliens" need to arrive BEFORE 2028 to "Save us" and get as many souls to free will choose them BEFORE Jesus Christ arrives (likely) in 2028, which they will say is a hostile ET malevolent attack.  That is the "Fake" alien agenda.

Share and Prepare... the destiny of your soul may depend on it!  Professor Truth

Keywords
aliensplanet xtime travelspiritual warfareend timesufossecret space programzombiesfallen angelschristian identityhybridsreptiliansclonesunderground basesalien abductionproject looking glasscovidserpent seedangel warsaliens among usprofessor truthltcol sctruthwchristtruth that mattersdark star
