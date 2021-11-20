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Remembering the Bombing of Dresden
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31 views • November 20, 2021
It is 75 years since the real Holocaust of WWII took place. This video shows the beautiful city of Dresden prior to its destruction, and the aftermath following the bombings. The city was destroyed by air-raids on February 13 and 14, 1945. Tons of bombs and incendiary devices were dropped on Dresden and an estimated 300,000 civilians. Warning, there are graphic images in this presentation.
More Brian Ruhe videos on Dresden:
Asking People on the Street about the Bombing of Dresden, Germany
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zw3SgsaViHk/
Brian and Paul Fromm talk about the Dresden Holocaust
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kBClp4U2PJU/
Thank you to Diane Chase for making this video!
More Brian Ruhe videos on Dresden:
Asking People on the Street about the Bombing of Dresden, Germany
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zw3SgsaViHk/
Brian and Paul Fromm talk about the Dresden Holocaust
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kBClp4U2PJU/
Thank you to Diane Chase for making this video!
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