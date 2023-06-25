Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 39 - June 23, 2023

Alex hosted his 39th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on June 23, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and 35 minutes in length. This webinar included a 15-minute monologue (please be aware during the monologue, Alex was very passionate over a specific event that happened, and that does include language that some may find offensive). Alex answered questions throughout the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and twelve minutes, Alex answered 25 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* What was the real story behind Oceangate, its interesting passengers and the lost submarine?

* Do you have any insights into what happened with the Schumann Resonance this week, and is this due to Betelgeuse going supernova?

* What are your thoughts on the recent increase in military presence in American and Canadian cities?

* Do you have more to say about what will happen to real estate during the coming great reset?

* Will President Donald Trump be coming back as President alongside JFK Jr. as Vice President?

* What can you tell us about the bloodlines of Jeshua and Mary Magdalene?

* Is the Quantum Financial System mirroring the accounts to protect us from banks collapsing?

* Can you tell us more about the revolutionary health benefits of the coming medical beds?

* Does our emotional body get installed when we enter human form?

* Was the green pill that the Andromedans gave you similar to nitric oxide?

* Have specific historical figures stolen the identity of others to play out an agenda?

* Was there a cyberattack at Denver Airport this week?

* As the Iraqi budget has passed, are there further roadblocks before the Dinar revalues?

* Have the white hats given the cabal six months for full disclosure?

* And Many More!

