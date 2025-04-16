BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can Stephen A. Smith Really Be the Democrats' Nominee in 2028?
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
18 views • 2 weeks ago

In a sign of the times for the Democratic Party, a celebrity sports personality is garnering attention as a possible candidate for leader of the Free World in 2028. Seriously. As Democrats suffer their lowest approval in decades, the flamboyantly outspoken Stephen A. Smith of ESPN is attracting widespread coverage as an outside-the-box alternative for a party desperate to regain its footing.


What does serious talk about a sports celebrity as a presidential candidate say about the state of the Democratic Party? Is there not a single elected Democrat thought to be attractive enough to take on Vice President JD Vance or another Republican in three years? Are Democrats’ policies so unappealing that they need to nominate a personality with zero experience in policy or politics as a blank canvas upon which they can attempt to paint a pretty picture?


Read More: https://www.libertynation.com/stephen-a-smith-for-president-really/


Find JD Rucker:


- Website: https://americafirstreport.com

- X - https://x.com/jdrucker

- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com

- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble

- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find


Keywords
democratsliberty nationtop storythe jd rucker showledestephen a smithelection 2028
