The Truth About The War In Ukraine Is Being Hidden From The American People Because It Hurts Joe Biden

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Owen Shroyer hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the truth behind the war in Ukraine as leftist propaganda hides Biden's mistakes from the American public.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-demands-lithuania-lift-openly-hostile-blockade-panic-buying-ensues/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-has-won-this-war-german-journalist-says-west-lying-about-ukraine-war/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/russia-overtakes-saudi-arabia-as-chinas-top-oil-supplier/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ukraine-war-germany-turns-to-coal-as-russia-throttles-gas-supplies/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-end-of-oil-gas-in-bidens-america/
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