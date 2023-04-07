Are They/Them Transgenders Merely Mentally Ill Or Are They Legion?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 7 2023

This has been one freaky week if you ask me, freaky to the point where so much strange stuff is happening it has me asking if perhaps Someone has let the devils out? It feels like a little Revelation 9:6 has been sprayed across the world with a firehose, and the zombies are on the march. By zombies I am referring to the they/them drag transgenders who seem to be multiplying themselves at a very rapid rate as they are appearing all across television, movies and the news media. What is behind this cataclysmic societal shift? Glad you asked.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, life has grown seriously weird with freaks and queers coming out of the woodwork at dizzying speed, making demands that are doing nothing less than restructuring our entire global society, and all with unprecedented great success. Where is all this coming from? I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but all this is coming from the pages of that dusty, old archaic King James Bible that's been gathering dust on your mantle. For in it, God has warned of the coming last days, and of the things that He will unleash upon a world ripe for judgment. Look around you, our world is being turned on its head. Sporting apparel giant Nike has hired a very non-feminine transgender named Dylan Mulvaney to be their women's sports bra model, and piss beer merchant Budweiser has put him/her on their cans of Bud Light. Is this a joke, did I wander into a bad SNL skit by mistake? Did I somehow fall asleep and wake up in the 'Doom Town' gospel tract…What on earth is going on? On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, things are bad and getting worse by the minute. Join us as we look at all this, and much more

