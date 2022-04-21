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Let Me Run!
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59 views • April 21, 2022
The Writing Is On The Wall
* This news about [Bidan] may come as a shock.
* Biden to Obama: I want a second term.
* This is the last thing the Dems want.
* Once-friendly media outlets turn on Joe.
* He hasn’t been thinking clearly for years.
* Our media really tried to see the best in him.
* Imagine what he is like away from the cameras.
* His co-workers are exhausted by the charade.
* Obama never really liked Joe and he still doesn’t.
* The left is forced to deal with the mess they made.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304563250001
* This news about [Bidan] may come as a shock.
* Biden to Obama: I want a second term.
* This is the last thing the Dems want.
* Once-friendly media outlets turn on Joe.
* He hasn’t been thinking clearly for years.
* Our media really tried to see the best in him.
* Imagine what he is like away from the cameras.
* His co-workers are exhausted by the charade.
* Obama never really liked Joe and he still doesn’t.
* The left is forced to deal with the mess they made.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304563250001
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