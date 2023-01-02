Pope Benedict XVI died - What happens next?

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live on Dec 31, 2022
Pope Benedict XVI died on Dec 31 2022, feast of Saint Sylvester after Pope Francis warned of his illness at a general audience. What does it mean and what happens next? Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses what he thinks happens next.
I discuss my conversion to Catholic Church at Holy Mass with Pope Benedict, and then the following topics related to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:
What if he had never resigned?
no restriction on TLM
no pachamamas
no Amoris Laetitia
less scandals...
1 How will they declare his death?
Cardinal
Former pope
pope
Pope Emeritus
Will he get a papal funeral or a cardinal funeral? There is no emeritus funeral
2 Death on Pope Sylvester
3 Scapegoat B16
They will pin all abuse on Pope Benedict XVI
