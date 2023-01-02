Create New Account
Pope Benedict XVI died - What happens next?
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live on Dec 31, 2022

Pope Benedict XVI died on Dec 31 2022, feast of Saint Sylvester after Pope Francis warned of his illness at a general audience. What does it mean and what happens next? Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses what he thinks happens next.


I discuss my conversion to Catholic Church at Holy Mass with Pope Benedict, and then the following topics related to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:


What if he had never resigned?

no restriction on TLM

no pachamamas

no Amoris Laetitia

less scandals...


1 How will they declare his death?

Cardinal

Former pope

pope

Pope Emeritus

Will he get a papal funeral or a cardinal funeral? There is no emeritus funeral


2 Death on Pope Sylvester


3 Scapegoat B16

They will pin all abuse on Pope Benedict XVI


Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Ant!christ and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X

Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k


