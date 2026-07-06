RT News - July 6 2026 2PM GMTrt

July 6, 2026

rt.com









Breaking news on RT. Six people are injured - including two children - as a Ukrainian drone attacks a passenger bus in the Belgorod region. That's after Kiev launched over 600 drones deep inside Russia overnight. In response to recent attacks, the Russian army targets military facilities across Ukraine, warning that the intensity of these retaliatory strikes will only increase if the West keeps arming Kiev. Iranians bid farewell to the late ayatollah Ali Khamenei on day three of his six-day funeral procession. Locals call to avenge his death. In the Philippines protesters clash with the police as the Senate begins its impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.





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