Comedian Zelensky described in detail the scheme he currently acts upon as the president of Ukraine on his comedy show, Kvartal-95

Kvartal-95 and the reality

During the popular comedy show "Kvartal-95", comedian Zelensky described in detail the scheme he currently acts upon as the president of Ukraine.

Here are some of his quotes: "Begging is the new level of economic development... We beg for the economic surpluses of neighboring countries with more developed economies... You give us your surpluses, and we don't give them back to you later..."

A Zelensky classic, that I've posted before... sometime ago. Cynthia. ; )