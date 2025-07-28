💥One of the early morning strikes on Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 One of the early morning (Russian) strikes on Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region, Ukraine.
Adding:
💥Ukrainian media report explosions in the Khmelnytskyi region, air raid alert declared across Ukraine.
There are also reports of the launch of three "Kinzhal" missiles at Starokonstantinov.
✈️💥🇺🇦 There were three more Kinzhal launches towards Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region.
Adding: The Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike at night, including with "Kinzhal" missiles, on a military airfield and an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.