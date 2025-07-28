💥One of the early morning strikes on Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region

💥🇺🇦 One of the early morning (Russian) strikes on Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region, Ukraine.

Adding:

💥Ukrainian media report explosions in the Khmelnytskyi region, air raid alert declared across Ukraine.

There are also reports of the launch of three "Kinzhal" missiles at Starokonstantinov.

✈️💥🇺🇦 There were three more Kinzhal launches towards Starokonstantinov, Khmelnitsky region.

Adding: The Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike at night, including with "Kinzhal" missiles, on a military airfield and an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.