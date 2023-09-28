2022 Midterm Election Analysis - Democrat Voters Are Stupid - Jody Bruchon Politics

Imagine actively voting against all bodily autonomy outside of abortion and then standing on your victory hill proclaiming "I've fought the fight to protect bodily autonomy!" Imagine being so stupid that you forgot 2020 through 2022. Imagine being so brain-dead and inept that you forgot seeing that you paid double for gas and groceries and voted for more of the same. Democrat voters have made it loud and clear: they are peak stupid adult children that would gladly destroy the economy if it means a tiny minority of women can have abortions more easily.
Notice that I said "Democrat voters," not Democrats. There is a big distinction.
SUPPORT LINKS
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/JodyBruchon
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JodyBruchon
Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/L3L02069D
PayPal: https://paypal.me/JodyBruchon
Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/JodyBruchon/
MY OTHER YOUTUBE CHANNELS
Jody Bruchon Tech: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon
Jody Bruchon Entertainment: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZswMMhL-Qe-7Ac2hUIpOnQ
Jody Bruchon Photo/Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC902dpUj05Nwcresi6RvNqA
Jody Bruchon Politics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lxwADnaz_EusHul6z6NAw
Jody Bruchon's Stock Footage and VHS Archive: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYmHc8GTO_q4MoKaDlMKNQ
Gazing Cat Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6SBSKlINLUfbtIDw-_3ZQ
FOLLOW ME ON OTHER PLATFORMS
Telegram: https://t.me/Jody_Bruchon
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jodybruchon/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JodyBruchon:b
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JodyBruchon
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jodybruchon
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/jodybruchon
Minds: https://www.minds.com/JodyBruchon/
Locals: https://jodybruchon.locals.com/
MY WEBSITES
Personal/programming site: https://www.jodybruchon.com/
Video production site: http://www.gazingcat.com/
Computer repair site: http://nctritech.com/
jdupes Duplicate File Finder: https://www.jdupes.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.