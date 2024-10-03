New arrivals from the Israeli Air Force in Lebanon - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New arrivals from the Israeli Air Force in Lebanon.
Adding:
Biden said he was discussing possible Israeli strikes on Iranian oil facilities in response to Tehran 's missile attack on Israel .
This was reported by the Times of Israel.
"We're discussing it. I think it's going to be a little bit... either way," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked if he supported an Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities.
His comments today quickly led to a sharp rise in oil prices, the publication notes.