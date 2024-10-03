New arrivals from the Israeli Air Force in Lebanon - part 2

New arrivals from the Israeli Air Force in Lebanon.

Adding:

Biden said he was discussing possible Israeli strikes on Iranian oil facilities in response to Tehran 's missile attack on Israel .

This was reported by the Times of Israel.

"We're discussing it. I think it's going to be a little bit... either way," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked if he supported an Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities.

His comments today quickly led to a sharp rise in oil prices, the publication notes.





