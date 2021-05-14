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CANADIAN DOCTOR DEFIES GAG ORDER - TELLS PUBLIC HOW MODERNA COVID SHOTS KILLED AND DISABLED PATIENTS (MIRRORED)
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1680 views • May 14, 2021
CANADIAN DOCTOR DEFIES GAG ORDER - TELLS PUBLIC HOW MODERNA COVID SHOTS KILLED AND DISABLED PATIENTS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/28c75891-5465-4e5f-b6e8-59e1cdf6028b
HealthImpactNews
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson interviews Dr. Charles Hoffe.
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/28c75891-5465-4e5f-b6e8-59e1cdf6028b
HealthImpactNews
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson interviews Dr. Charles Hoffe.
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