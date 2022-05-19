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Stark Raving Green | Beyond the Cover
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10 views • May 19, 2022
The climate-change alarmists claim that, in order to save the Earth from environmental catastrophe, we must abandon all use of fossil fuels and instead use renewable sources such as wind and solar to produce all of our electricity. The notion is ludicrous, and in this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews energy expert Ed Hiserodt, who explains why. Of course, the impracticality — in fact, the impossibility — of going stark raving green includes the fact that the Sun does not always shine and the wind does not always blow. But there is much more to it than that! For example, because a single windmill produces a piffling amount of electricity compared to a fossil-fuel or nuclear power plant, literally millions of windmills would be required in the United States alone if they were to replace the electricity now being produced. Hiserodt wrote an article about this, titled “Stark Raving Green,” in the May 30, 2022 issue of The New American magazine.
But in the latter part of this interview, he makes a compelling case for nuclear power, a subject not included in his article.
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To order the May 30, 2022 “Biden’s Price Hike” issue of The New American, which includes Ed Hiserodt’s “Stark Raving Green” article, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3810/
But in the latter part of this interview, he makes a compelling case for nuclear power, a subject not included in his article.
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To order the May 30, 2022 “Biden’s Price Hike” issue of The New American, which includes Ed Hiserodt’s “Stark Raving Green” article, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3810/
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