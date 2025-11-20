Communism vs. Colonialism, Stalin, Mao, African Psychopath, Vietnam, Korea, Nazis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-11-19 #235
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #235: 19 November 2025
Topic list:
* When did Mao Zedong become the very first “Chairman of the People’s Republic of China”?
* State Communism is a sucker-play: the body-count from just THREE State Communist regimes.
* “Sun Tzu’s ‘Art of War’”?
* Professor Colin D. Heaton, MARINE SCOUT SNIPER and Japanese POW on AMERICA’S DEADLIEST SHOOTER!!!
* Professor Colin D. Heaton, MARINE SCOUT SNIPER and Japanese POW on how Communism got Stalin THROWN OUT of his “Orthodox” seminary!
* “Africa’s Worst Dictator”: FRANCIS Macias Nguema.
* The key to the success of YouTube documentaries from “The Front”.
* FRANCIS Nguema’s home life.
* Why wasn’t Spain put off by FRANCIS’ BIZARRE behavior such as his “rambling incoherent EULOGY for Hitler”.
* “Hitler is the greatest evil!” (a mark of Jesuit success): “Nazism is the greatest evil!” (State Communism doesn’t show up. —another mark of Jesuit success.)
* “Nazism/Fascism is the OPPOSITE of Communism!”
* The key to success of Socialism/Communism is an unBiblical trap: the promise of a free meal.
* The CATHOLIC mass-murderers of State Communism.
* FRANCIS Nguema goes to SPAIN for “psychiatric help” but PRESSURED BY THE U.N. Franco backed him anyway!
* Johnny responds to Chris about “BLM”.
* Anastasio Ndongo’s “coup” against FRANCIS Nguema.
* Africa’s choices: civilized parasitic (Western “Capitalist”) white colonizers or (Eastern Communist) psychopath mass-murdering fellow blacks.
* The only way Communism stays competitive.
* The invasion of Vietnam you’ve never heard of: HERE’S WHY.
* The greatest “dog fight” you’ve never heard of: HERE’S WHY.
* Mark Feld-man on Himmler’s incompetence and Skorzeny’s brutality.
