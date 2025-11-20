Communism vs. Colonialism, Stalin, Mao, African Psychopath, Vietnam, Korea, Nazis

SR 2025-11-19 #235

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #235: 19 November 2025

Topic list:

* When did Mao Zedong become the very first “Chairman of the People’s Republic of China”?

* State Communism is a sucker-play: the body-count from just THREE State Communist regimes.

* “Sun Tzu’s ‘Art of War’”?

* Professor Colin D. Heaton, MARINE SCOUT SNIPER and Japanese POW on AMERICA’S DEADLIEST SHOOTER!!!

* Professor Colin D. Heaton, MARINE SCOUT SNIPER and Japanese POW on how Communism got Stalin THROWN OUT of his “Orthodox” seminary!

* “Africa’s Worst Dictator”: FRANCIS Macias Nguema.

* The key to the success of YouTube documentaries from “The Front”.

* FRANCIS Nguema’s home life.

* Why wasn’t Spain put off by FRANCIS’ BIZARRE behavior such as his “rambling incoherent EULOGY for Hitler”.

* “Hitler is the greatest evil!” (a mark of Jesuit success): “Nazism is the greatest evil!” (State Communism doesn’t show up. —another mark of Jesuit success.)

* “Nazism/Fascism is the OPPOSITE of Communism!”

* The key to success of Socialism/Communism is an unBiblical trap: the promise of a free meal.

* The CATHOLIC mass-murderers of State Communism.

* FRANCIS Nguema goes to SPAIN for “psychiatric help” but PRESSURED BY THE U.N. Franco backed him anyway!

* Johnny responds to Chris about “BLM”.

* Anastasio Ndongo’s “coup” against FRANCIS Nguema.

* Africa’s choices: civilized parasitic (Western “Capitalist”) white colonizers or (Eastern Communist) psychopath mass-murdering fellow blacks.

* The only way Communism stays competitive.

* The invasion of Vietnam you’ve never heard of: HERE’S WHY.

* The greatest “dog fight” you’ve never heard of: HERE’S WHY.

* Mark Feld-man on Himmler’s incompetence and Skorzeny’s brutality.

