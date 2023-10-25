Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brian Berletic with Danny Haiphong with a Ukraine Update - 10.24.23
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
968 Subscribers
47 views
Published Wednesday

Brian Berletic with Danny Haiphong with a Ukraine Update - 102423

Former US Marine, military analyst Brian Berletic:

💬 "Ukraine has no achievements. Ukraine has not achieved any success. They completely exhausted all their potential during the counter-offensive. They threw all their last reserves into battle. The brigades they were preparing for the offensive had already gone to war. And they still have not broken through the first line of Russian defense. And after that there are a few more. They have no progress or success."


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket