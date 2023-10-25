Brian Berletic with Danny Haiphong with a Ukraine Update - 10.24.23

Brian Berletic with Danny Haiphong with a Ukraine Update - 102423

Former US Marine, military analyst Brian Berletic:

💬 "Ukraine has no achievements. Ukraine has not achieved any success. They completely exhausted all their potential during the counter-offensive. They threw all their last reserves into battle. The brigades they were preparing for the offensive had already gone to war. And they still have not broken through the first line of Russian defense. And after that there are a few more. They have no progress or success."



