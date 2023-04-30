EVERYTHING'S A RICH MAN'S TRICK. “WAR IS A RACKET” (Smedley D. Butler, (Major General (Ret.), USMC)

ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH FOR ALL

To understand the world of today, we must understand the world of yesterday. Then it becomes clear how and why we arrived in the world of today.

Writing an intro to this documentary is almost not possible, as whatever I would write here, it would fail to relay to you what I would try to relay to you. There is just too much to say about this revelation, that MUST be seen by yourself.

Once you watch(ed) this documentary, a true and elaborate understanding begins to arise in us about the world of today, about past events like WW1, WW2, the assassination of president John F. Kennedy, the terror attack of 9/11, the middle East wars, and all the other wars and horrors that have been purposely created and imposed on the gullible people of the world, as well as those that are going on every day today.

All of what we are experiencing and witnessing over the years of our lives, and the day of today, is the only logical, and long ago planned, result, of events like WW1, WW2, the assassination of John F. Kennedy and other U.S. presidents, the 9/11 terror attack, all the wars that have been and are going on in this world, the psyops, the false flag events, you name it. ALL share the same origins and breeding ground. Once a true understanding arises in us about how and why the past was as it was, we begin to clearly see why the world of today is, as it is. And where this world is headed, IF the peoples of the world continue on the path that they are collectively traversing, simply because they are unwittingly HERDED onto that path by their COMMON ADVERSARY, by use of their FULLY CONTROLLED & SCRIPTED MainStream Media propaganda channels, to fulfill our common adversary's plan and agenda to ultimately impose a worldwide COMMUNIST/FASCIST DICTATORSHIP on all peoples of the world.

To know our future, we must FIRST know our history. For, if we do not know THE TRUTH about our history, then we are unable to discern the truths of today in all the propaganda, lies and manipulations, rendering us all inapt to consciously choose and work for the future of our choosing.

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy lingers as one of the most traumatic events of the twentieth century. The open and shut nature of the investigation which ensued left many global citizens unsettled and dissatisfied, and nagging questions concerning the truth behind the events of that fateful day remain to this day. Evidence of this can be found in the endless volumes of conspiracy-based materials which have attempted to unravel and capitalize on the greatest murder mystery in American history.

Now, a hugely ambitious documentary titled Everything is a Rich Man's Trick adds fuel to those embers of uncertainty, and points to many potential culprits whose possible involvement in the assassination has long been obscured by official historical record.

Authoritatively written and narrated by Francis Richard Conolly, the film begins its labyrinthine tale during the era of World War I, when the wealthiest and most powerful figures of industry discovered the immense profits to be had from a landscape of ongoing military conflict. The film presents a persuasive and exhaustively researched argument that these towering figures formed a secret society by which they could orchestrate or manipulate war-mongering policies to their advantage on a global scale, and maintain complete anonymity in their actions from an unsuspecting public. Conolly contends that these sinister puppet masters have functioned and thrived throughout history - from the formation of Nazism to the build-up and aftermath of September 11.

The election of President Kennedy in 1960 represented a formidable threat to these shadowy structures of power, including high-profile figures within the Mafia, crooked politicians, and the world's most influential and notorious war profiteers. Thus, a plot was hatched which would end Kennedy's reign prior to any chance of re-election, thereby restoring the order and freedoms of these secret societies.

At nearly three and a half hours, Everything is a Rich Man's Trick examines a defining event of our times from a perspective not often explored. While it may or may not win over viewers who remain skeptical of mass-scale conspiracy, it presents its findings in a measured and meticulous manner which demands attention and consideration.

