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The fake 'South Pole Midnight Sun' video mirrored back to the original (North Pole video it is)
REAL SPACE
REAL SPACE
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113 views • April 15, 2021
This video -- but with the Sun moving from right to left -- is online to 'prove' the South Pole midnight Sun (which is absolutely impossible).

Here that same so called "South Pole midnight Sun video" is just mirrored in a video editor and is now 98% surely back to it's original real form, when it was filmed in some near the North Pole (copy) base. We can clearly see, that the video doesn't need to be reversed, just mirrored.

It is pretty safe to conclude, that the "South Pole midnight Sun" video is proof of nothing, especially when the access to South Pole is 99.999% impossible unless if you work for NASA or some of the similar organizations.
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