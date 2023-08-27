Lori's EMF Report 27Aug23

2:31 Generation Zapped Documentary, 2017
3:36 Is Electro-Smog Harming Our Health
1:07 Generation Zapped Documentary, 2017
2:23 EMF's-What is Happening The Cellular Level
1:04 MATra Weapon-Magnet Assisted Transfection
4:14 EMF's The Larger Agenda
:52 5G Network Used the Same EMF Waves as Pentagon Crowd Control System
4:23 how cellphone contracts spread EMF illnesses
8 clips, 20:14.
Thumbnail: David Dee's Art from Rense.com
