Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lori's EMF Report 27Aug23
channel image
Samlaunch
174 Subscribers
50 views
Published 21 hours ago

2:31 Generation Zapped Documentary, 2017

3:36 Is Electro-Smog Harming Our Health

1:07 Generation Zapped Documentary, 2017

2:23 EMF's-What is Happening The Cellular Level

1:04 MATra Weapon-Magnet Assisted Transfection

4:14 EMF's The Larger Agenda

:52 5G Network Used the Same EMF Waves as Pentagon Crowd Control System

4:23 how cellphone contracts spread EMF illnesses

8 clips, 20:14.

Thumbnail: David Dee's Art from Rense.com

Keywords
emfradiationmicrowave

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket