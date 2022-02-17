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Airline Pilot Speaks Out Against COVID Mandates and Vaccine Lies
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714 views • February 17, 2022
Josh Yoder joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to detail his experience as a airline pilot who refused to be vaccinated and lays out how other pilots are fighting back against medical mandates.
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