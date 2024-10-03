BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iranian ballistic missiles fly over Jordan during Operation True Promise 2 on 10/01/2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
7 months ago

Iranian ballistic missiles fly over Jordan during Operation True Promise 2 on 10/01/2024.

Adding:

⚡️Biden says 'nothing will happen today' over Israeli strikes on Iran.

This was in response to a Sky News reporter asking about Israel's possible response to an Iranian attack

Adding:

US-Israel relations are "deeply damaged" because Netanyahu has repeatedly ignored Biden's calls to de-escalate and move toward peace, The Washington Post writes.

Repeatedly over the past year, in tones ranging from supportive sympathy to cold fury, Biden has urged Netanyahu to focus on a strategic plan for peace rather than tactical military and political victories.

But Netanyahu has "publicly rejected US pleas and offers" for a ceasefire, both in Gaza and now in Lebanon, and has accused Biden of slow arms deliveries.

American and foreign officials say it is not just Hamas but Netanyahu who has repeatedly derailed talks to free Gaza hostages by making new demands at the last minute.

Israel has also repeatedly blocked or delayed humanitarian aid to Gaza, often denying it. Western officials believe that without US pressure, Israel would not have allowed even minimal humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

"Under the protection of the American security guarantee, he carried out attacks in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Iran, without informing his American allies in advance and despite US warnings of escalation," the newspaper writes.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
