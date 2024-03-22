Create New Account
The House Freedom Caucus Members Assail Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown
Published 14 hours ago

Members Of The House Freedom Caucus Assail Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown  |   Members of the House Freedom Caucus held a press briefing on Friday to discuss the government spending package. 

spending billgovt shutdownhouse freedom caucuspress releasespkr johnson

