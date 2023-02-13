Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LIVE @ 7PM EST: COVID SHOT CRIME INVESTIGATION BEGINS
311 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Stew Peters Network
Feb 10, 7:00 pm EST

Swiss author Pascal Najadi walked into his local police station and filed a reporr of a crime; against his President and Minister of Health for lying about safety of C19 bioweapon shots. Now the country’s Attorney General is investigating and our own officials could be indicted. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.

Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)
My Pillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/
Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane
Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)
CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/
SleepBreakthrough.com/

Show less
Keywords
presidentwhoswitzerlandmandatesfiledpfizercovid vaccinekill shotcovid shotsdr jane rubystew peters networkpascal najadicrime investigationlocal police stationreporr of a crime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket