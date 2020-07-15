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Joel Skousen: Trump Needs to Shut Down Phony Pandemic Testing
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97 views • July 15, 2020
Uploaded on July 15 2020
Joel Skousen joins The Alex Jones Show to urge President Trump to take action against phony testing being used to inflate covid-19 numbers in an effort to spread fear and push the public into consenting to medical tyranny.
Joel Skousen joins The Alex Jones Show to urge President Trump to take action against phony testing being used to inflate covid-19 numbers in an effort to spread fear and push the public into consenting to medical tyranny.
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