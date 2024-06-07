© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Lobbyists, The Cowards In Congress & Living Off The Grid
* Rep. Thomas Massie doesn’t care what you think of him, which is pretty great.
* He entered Congress in November 2012 after serving as Lewis County Judge Executive.
* He represents Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, which stretches across Northern Kentucky and 280 miles of the Ohio River.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 June 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-thomas-massie
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1799124990643626065