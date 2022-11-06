Matrix się kończy

Elity zakładają nowy Matrix z technologią Starlink Elona Muska
Pole magnetyczne ziemi
Czarne słońce
40 stopni szerokości geograficznej
Otwory w kopule
Audycja na podstawie książki Guiliany Conforto
- Dziecko słońca od narodzin wewnętrznego słońca -
Moje źródła :
https://odysee.com/@TheObserver:6/Die-Geburt-des-inneren-Kindes:c
https://www.giulianaconforto.it/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.