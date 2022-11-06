Create New Account
Matrix się kończy
Elity zakładają nowy Matrix z technologią Starlink Elona Muska


Pole magnetyczne ziemi
Czarne słońce
40 stopni szerokości geograficznej
Otwory w kopule
Audycja na podstawie książki Guiliany Conforto
- Dziecko słońca od narodzin wewnętrznego słońca -

Moje źródła :

https://odysee.com/@TheObserver:6/Die-Geburt-des-inneren-Kindes:c
https://www.giulianaconforto.it/

