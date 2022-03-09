© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This young man said, the Ukrainians must conquer Donbass, Ukraine, the entire local population must be "Wiped Out". We must "Exterminate Them". 030922
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • March 09, 2022
Below is the translation from German. From Ukraine. Below is the translation I found.
This young man says that if the Ukrainians conquer Donbass, the entire local population must be wiped out.
"Treba ikh znyshchitya" - we must exterminate them.
This once again indirectly confirms that the Ukrainian nationalist leadership has prepared plans for an offensive operation against the Donbass republics.
This young man says that if the Ukrainians conquer Donbass, the entire local population must be wiped out.
"Treba ikh znyshchitya" - we must exterminate them.
This once again indirectly confirms that the Ukrainian nationalist leadership has prepared plans for an offensive operation against the Donbass republics.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.