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It's Not Supposed to Make Sense part 2
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50 views • January 31, 2022
If you're trying to figure the system out intellectually, then you're doing it wrong. Also, I was more whacked than usual when recording this video. Would you believe the original take was nearly seven minutes? Also, check out Resetwars. It's a message worth repeating!
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