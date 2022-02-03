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5G – Perfect Silent Weapon In Hands of Criminals
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764 views • February 03, 2022
5G – Perfect Silent Weapon In Hands of Criminals
They use technology to destroy everything and everyone they want and “happy” survivors will be constantly “vaccinated”, microchipped, tracked, traced and controlled from birth to death -and next gen weapon 6g is closer and closer.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p1cgUKFMrGLf/
They use technology to destroy everything and everyone they want and “happy” survivors will be constantly “vaccinated”, microchipped, tracked, traced and controlled from birth to death -and next gen weapon 6g is closer and closer.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p1cgUKFMrGLf/
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