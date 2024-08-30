BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Moment of Strikes: on Belgorod - Ukrainian formations have again shelled with MLRS Vampire - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
1258 followers
151 views • 8 months ago

This happened just a few, about 3 hours ago.

Ukrainian formations have once again shelled Belgorod with MLRS Vampire. This time, it was not possible to avoid casualties.

At least five people were killed, 37 were injured. Seven adults and three children affected in Belgorod and Belgorod Region are in serious condition.

There are several fires in the city, emergency services are working on site, the regional governor has arrived at the scene.

Footage is appearing online of impacts on civilian vehicles and objects.

From Rybar:

 As before, today's undoubtedly terrorist shelling of Belgorod had a single goal - to kill as many civilians as possible. There is no other way to explain the indiscriminate volley of MLRS in an area with no military targets.

Ukrainian resources, as usual, savor the death of five civilians and the wounding of several dozen more, including children. In this, they are no different from the supporters of militants in the Middle East who celebrate after carrying out terrorist attacks. This fully reflects the essence of the Kyiv regime.

This is another reminder of who we are at war with, and why the only correct way to prevent such incidents in the future is the dismantling of the so-called Ukraine in its current form. As difficult as this may be, there are no other options at the moment.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
