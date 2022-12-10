‘War Against Humanity’: Netherlands To Shut Down 3,000 Farms

MIRRORED

Sky News Australia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq34MyenrmE



Dec 4, 2022

Webster University assistant professor Ralph Schoellhammer says the Dutch government's plan to shut down 3,000 farms in a bid to comply with EU emissions standards is a “war against humanity”.

Mr Schoellhammer said these decisions are made due to a “cultish ideology”

“We get the promises that ‘oh this is not going to be a problem, we are going to move to alternate modes of production’, be it energy or agriculture,” he told Sky News Australia.

“In the end, it never works.”