‘War Against Humanity’: Netherlands To Shut Down 3,000 Farms
Vigilent Citizen
Sky News Australia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq34MyenrmE

Dec 4, 2022

Webster University assistant professor Ralph Schoellhammer says the Dutch government's plan to shut down 3,000 farms in a bid to comply with EU emissions standards is a “war against humanity”.

Mr Schoellhammer said these decisions are made due to a “cultish ideology”

“We get the promises that ‘oh this is not going to be a problem, we are going to move to alternate modes of production’, be it energy or agriculture,” he told Sky News Australia.

“In the end, it never works.”

Keywords
food supplyhumanitywarnew world orderfarmersdutch governmentralph schoellhammereu emissions standards

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
