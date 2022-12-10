‘War Against Humanity’: Netherlands To Shut Down 3,000 Farms

MIRRORED
Sky News Australia
Dec 4, 2022
Webster University assistant professor Ralph Schoellhammer says the Dutch government's plan to shut down 3,000 farms in a bid to comply with EU emissions standards is a “war against humanity”.
Mr Schoellhammer said these decisions are made due to a “cultish ideology”
“We get the promises that ‘oh this is not going to be a problem, we are going to move to alternate modes of production’, be it energy or agriculture,” he told Sky News Australia.
“In the end, it never works.”
