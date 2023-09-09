Create New Account
Arrival of two Nationalist infantry fighting vehicles in the direction of Kupyansk
Servicemen of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles in the Kupyansk direction, footage of the destruction of targets was at the disposal of RIA Novosti

