© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gates and Microsoft Experiment With DNA (mRNA)
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • May 25, 2021
Watch this Microsoft Research video to see the company's employees talking about how they are conducting research with DNA and what they intend doing with it. Why does Microsoft want to get inside your body? This type of research is very expensive. CRITICAL THINKING QUESTION: What do they gain, because they have to profit from this research somehow, and what will we lose? What could this type of research lead to?
Source: https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Microsoft-DNA-editing-changing:d
Found At: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2ZifUmGz87E/
Watch this Microsoft Research video to see the company's employees talking about how they are conducting research with DNA and what they intend doing with it. Why does Microsoft want to get inside your body? This type of research is very expensive. CRITICAL THINKING QUESTION: What do they gain, because they have to profit from this research somehow, and what will we lose? What could this type of research lead to?
Source: https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Microsoft-DNA-editing-changing:d
Found At: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2ZifUmGz87E/
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/walkinverse
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Source: https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Microsoft-DNA-editing-changing:d
Found At: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2ZifUmGz87E/
Watch this Microsoft Research video to see the company's employees talking about how they are conducting research with DNA and what they intend doing with it. Why does Microsoft want to get inside your body? This type of research is very expensive. CRITICAL THINKING QUESTION: What do they gain, because they have to profit from this research somehow, and what will we lose? What could this type of research lead to?
Source: https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Microsoft-DNA-editing-changing:d
Found At: https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2ZifUmGz87E/
All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
Follow Walk in Verse For
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/walkinverse
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.