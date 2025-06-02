Russian missile targeted a UAV long-range launch command center of Ukraine, which reduced into dust in a single strike, turning it into scrap metal. Video released by the Russian military channels on May 31, 2025, shows the ongoing hunt for the UAV launch site in the Sumy region, with Russian reconnaissance finding the site including UAV operator positions at an airfield near the town of Krolevets at least 53 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border. Krolevets is not just a building—it is an electronic brain, with the site reportedly used by Kiev to launch fixed-wing drones along the northern front line. However, the high-precision Russian missile is hunting the nervous system, not just its forces, aiming to disrupt the reconnaissance and coordination capabilities of Ukrainian long-range drone strikes, which are targeting cities on Russian territory.

According to a source from the Russian Defense Ministry, the decisive strike destroyed the enemy site, with heavy losses. At least two mobile UAV launchers, three control antennas, two UAV launch tubes, about 15 kamikaze drones, two vehicles containing the personnel were destroyed, and 10 Ukrainian UAV operators were disabled. During the attack, the Iskander M ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead, responding to the launch site, exploded and caught fire. It is noteworthy that this was the third Russian hunt, in the Sumy region on the day!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net