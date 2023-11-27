ALEX JONES [FULL] Monday 11/27/23 • UN Pushes NEW Lockdowns to Counter Swine Flu, Chinese “Mystery Pneumonia”

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: UN PUSHES NEW LOCKDOWNS TO COUNTER SWINE FLU, CHINESE “MYSTERY PNEUMONIA”As Alex Jones warned in August, the global depopulationists are unleashing a new ‘plandemic’ to scare the public into submitting to a global UN treaty that controls all bodies on earth!

We are in the middle of a psychotic tyrannical power-grab the world has NEVER seen! Watching & sharing the analysis on this broadcast is VITAL for a pro-human future! Tune in!





