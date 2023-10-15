Silicon Valley Billionaire Democrats get Massively Redpilled on Trump

Silicon Valley billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya issued a statement on the all in podcast with Jason Calacanis and David Sacks, that he had been red pilled, and that Trump and Jared Kushner were competent and that they had been fed nothing but lies. This is going to be the growing consciousness throughout the nation as leaders in influencers like Chamath issue such statements. #allinpodcast #woke #trump #redpill MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

