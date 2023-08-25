🚨 BREAKING !! HUGE FIRE BURNING AT MARATHON OIL REFINERY LOUISIANA

📌 Garryville | Louisiana
Mandatory evacuation of 2 miles, Schools evacuated, shelter in place in effect.
No casualties were reported, and experts are monitoring air quality due to the oil spill.
